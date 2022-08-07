Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) COO Sells $2,257,500.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZENGet Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zendesk Trading Down 0.2 %

ZEN opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.99. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $136.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZENGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zendesk

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

