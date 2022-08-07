Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) COO Sells $2,257,500.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zendesk Trading Down 0.2 %

ZEN opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.99. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $136.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zendesk

Several analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.