Tiptree (TIPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter.
Tiptree Price Performance
TIPT stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $388.79 million, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.13. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $17.30.
Insider Transactions at Tiptree
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tiptree by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.
About Tiptree
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tiptree (TIPT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.