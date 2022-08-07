Tiptree (TIPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter.

TIPT stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $388.79 million, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.13. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

In related news, President Randy Maultsby sold 31,247 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $349,966.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,113 shares in the company, valued at $415,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tiptree by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

