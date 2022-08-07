Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

In other news, VP Jonathan Pearl acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,606.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.06% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

