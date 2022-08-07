Minerva Surgical (UTRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Minerva Surgical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 million. On average, analysts expect Minerva Surgical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Minerva Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ UTRS opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. Minerva Surgical has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Surgical stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Minerva Surgical worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

