Quotient Technology (QUOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Quotient Technology to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.46 million for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. On average, analysts expect Quotient Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 335,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,240.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 43.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

