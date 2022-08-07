Telos (TLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Telos to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Telos has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Telos Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of TLS stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $591.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. Telos has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $34.68.
Several research analysts recently commented on TLS shares. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on Telos in a research note on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.
Telos Company Profile
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
