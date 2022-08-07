Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Shares Down 2%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) shares were down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $121.01 and last traded at $121.01. Approximately 275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.50.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.97.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.
