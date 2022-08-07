Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RPD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Up 0.5 %

RPD opened at $67.76 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 730,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after acquiring an additional 249,517 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,851,000 after acquiring an additional 244,379 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rapid7 by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,755,000 after acquiring an additional 208,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 186,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.