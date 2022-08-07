Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.36.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.9% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 591.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 54.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 35,010 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 17.8% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $375,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

