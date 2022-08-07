Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RPD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RPD opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.27. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.9% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 591.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 54.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,010 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 17.8% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.