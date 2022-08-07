Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Lowered to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.40.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.0 %

RGLD stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.19.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Royal Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

