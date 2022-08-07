Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $788.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $757.00 to $788.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $697.85.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $613.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $598.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.11.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.