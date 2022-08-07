Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $120.00 at UBS Group

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut Qorvo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Down 2.3 %

QRVO stock opened at $106.09 on Thursday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.11.

Insider Activity

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Qorvo by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $150,636,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after acquiring an additional 861,278 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.