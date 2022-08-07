Cowen Trims Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QRVO. TheStreet cut shares of Qorvo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $90.16 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Qorvo by 208.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

