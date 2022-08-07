Mizuho Cuts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $105.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QRVO. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Qorvo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.55.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Insider Activity

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.