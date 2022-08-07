Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $123.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.43.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.68. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

