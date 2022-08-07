PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $131.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

