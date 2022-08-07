JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $125.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Qorvo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.55.

Qorvo Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $90.16 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average of $115.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 25.0% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 265.6% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 76.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

