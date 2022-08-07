Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Piper Sandler

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QRVO. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $106.09 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $90.16 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

