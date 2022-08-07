Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $31.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on RCM. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $26.42 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 146.79, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,230 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

