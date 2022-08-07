PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $120.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.43.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.