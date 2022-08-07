WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading Down 1%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.44 and last traded at $45.53. 77,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 230,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGGY. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $8,098,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 285,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.