Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Down 1.1%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.05 and last traded at $70.50. 164,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 339,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.32.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

