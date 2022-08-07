Susquehanna Cuts Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $41.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SPR opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -1.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.