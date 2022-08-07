Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 357,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 285,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Max Resource Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$40.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39.

Insider Transactions at Max Resource

In other Max Resource news, Director Brett Robert Matich bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$70,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$424,800.

About Max Resource

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

