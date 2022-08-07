VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading Up 0.3%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $41.67. Approximately 2,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

VanEck Israel ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Israel ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the first quarter valued at $797,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.