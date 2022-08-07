Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $100.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.15. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $87.73 and a twelve month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,487 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

