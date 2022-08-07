Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPR. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 111,389 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

