AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Sells $70,500.00 in Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AXT Stock Performance

AXT stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $376.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.12.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile



AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

