AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Sells $70,500.00 in Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AXT Stock Performance
AXT stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $376.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.12.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXT (AXTI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.