Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Insider Sells $95,457.12 in Stock

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $95,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $88,791.12.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $93,057.36.

Cue Health Stock Up 16.8 %

HLTH opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. Cue Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Health

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cue Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cue Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cue Health by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cue Health by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

