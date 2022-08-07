Insider Buying: Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Director Acquires $85,632.30 in Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) Director Julie D. Frist acquired 585 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.38 per share, with a total value of $85,632.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,190. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $115.79 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $102.14 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average of $129.03.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 134.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 138,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,635 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 105.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

