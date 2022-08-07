James E. Davison Buys 10,000 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) Director James E. Davison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,707,890 shares in the company, valued at $25,670,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $631.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 386.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

