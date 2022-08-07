California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.57 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of BWX Technologies worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,321,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,818,000 after buying an additional 452,145 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,033,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,421,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,179,000 after purchasing an additional 174,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $56.19 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

