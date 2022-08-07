Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Southwest Gas worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 28.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.7 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Gas news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

