Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,216 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Strategic Education worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 24.3% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.88 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.