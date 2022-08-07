TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Raised to $82.00 at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.54. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.22 and a beta of 0.99.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 10.2% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

