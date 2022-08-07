California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $10,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.00. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $180.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTLA. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.94.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

