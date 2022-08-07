California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Boyd Gaming worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

