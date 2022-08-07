Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Hexcel worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Hexcel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hexcel by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lifted their price objective on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.