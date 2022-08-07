Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,710 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 40,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 64,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $27.14 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $36.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.