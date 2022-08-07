Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.86 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.80.
RMD stock opened at $241.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.01.
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.
