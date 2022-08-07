California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of MSA Safety worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSA. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $3,846,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,913,000 after buying an additional 118,048 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,743,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,114,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSA stock opened at $126.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.82. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.89 and a twelve month high of $167.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

