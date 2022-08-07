Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. Skillz has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $688.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 68.02%. The business had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Skillz by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Skillz by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Skillz by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 106.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.