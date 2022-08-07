Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Skillz from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.80.
Skillz Stock Performance
Skillz stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Skillz has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $688.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.
Institutional Trading of Skillz
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
