Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Skillz from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.80.

Skillz Stock Performance

Skillz stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Skillz has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $688.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Institutional Trading of Skillz

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Skillz had a negative net margin of 68.02% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

