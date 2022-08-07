Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.69.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.57. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

