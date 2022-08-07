Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $52.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -85.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Shake Shack by 41.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Shake Shack by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading

