Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Cut to €3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €3.10 ($3.20) to €3.00 ($3.09) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.02) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.54) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.78.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
Shares of SAN opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.17.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
