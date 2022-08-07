Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Ryerson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RYI opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $979.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 95.50% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ryerson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.