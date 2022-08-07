Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RVLV. Bank of America lowered Revolve Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 29,027 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Revolve Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

