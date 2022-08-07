Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($45.36) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($46.39) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

About Erste Group Bank

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.5604 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

